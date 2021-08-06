Rockland home of Arlene Dahl and Marc Rosen for sale

The Rockland estate of retired Hollywood actress Arlene Dahl and her husband, packaging designer Marc Rosen, was listed for sale this week.

The home at 4 Deer Run in Sparkill, named Treetops, dates back to 1859 and is being offered for $4.95 million.

It was previously listed for sale in 2019 for an initial offering price of $6.5 million.

The couple has owned it for almost 40 years. After acquiring the property, Rosen oversaw a complete restoration and renovation of the property with the goal of bringing it back as close to its original layout as possible.

The home has been Dahl and Rosen’s weekend retreat for decades, and has served as the venue for charity events, holiday parties and weddings, including the couple’s own, over the years.

The Italianate Victorian stands on 7 acres, with 3,300 square feet of space inside to house six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a powder room.

Unique features include a mansard roof, ornate moldings, original hardwood floors, marble fireplaces, a pool and a three-story barn with a garage and separate apartment, which brings the square footage up to nearly 4,000 square feet.

The home is being listed by Michelle Licata of Douglas Elliman.

Dahl, whose films include My Wild Irish Rose (1947), Ambush (1950), and Three Little Words (1950), is the mother of actor Lorenzo Lamas. She retired from acting in 2012.