Richard V. Corbally, prominent Hudson Valley attorney and nonprofit leader, dies at 88

Richard V. Corbally, a highly respected Poughkeepsie attorney and active leader in the regional nonprofit and educational environments, passed away on July 31 at the age of 88 following a long bout with cancer.

Born in Poughkeepsie, Corbally graduated from Poughkeepsie High School and went on to receive a B.A. in English from Georgetown University and a law degree from Albany Law School.

After passing the New York State bar exam, he joined the law firm of Corbally & Gartland in 1958 with his father, Charles J. Corbally, and his late brother-in-law, John J. Gartland Jr.; the firm later became known as Corbally, Gartland & Rappleyea.

In his six decades as an attorney, Corbally served as general counsel for the Poughkeepsie Savings Bank and Dutchess Community College. He was also a member of the board of trustees and former treasurer of the Dutchess County Bar Association.

In addition to his law practice, Corbally was involved in a number of Hudson Valley nonprofits and educational endeavors, including serving as president of the James J. McCann Foundation and a trustee of the James J. McCann Charitable Trust. He was also a former trustee of the Adriance Memorial Library, chairman of the board of trustees of Dutchess Community College.

Corbally was also involved in municipal planning, serving as a trustee of the Poughkeepsie Area Fund and as a member and chairman of the Planning Board of the Town of Stanford.