Reality TV star Ryan Serhant lists Greenwich mansion for $9.9M

The Greenwich mansion of Ryan Serhant, Manhattan luxury real estate broker and star of the reality television series “Million Dollar Listing New York,” has been listed for sale at $9.9 million.

The 6.43-acre estate features a 10,000-square-foot English Manor-style residence built in 1918. Named “Doubling Manor,” the residence includes 11 bedroom, nine full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The property also features a separate guest home, custom pool with spa and fountain features, a fishing pond, and sports courts for tennis, basketball, volleyball and shuffleboard. Inquire for long list of 2021 renovation details.