Cuomo given Friday the 13th deadline

New York state lawmakers have given Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo a deadline of Friday, Aug. 13 to submit anything that he believes might affect their investigation of the sexual harassment and hostile-workplace allegations against him.

The state Assembly’s Judiciary Committee is wrapping up its investigation and soon could begin considering articles of impeachment that could lead to a trial of Cuomo by the state Senate and, ultimately, his removal from office. Under state law, he would be required to step aside during a trial and be replaced by the lieutenant governor.

The chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Assemblyman Charles D. Lavine, whose district covers Nassau County, reported that the committee previously asked Cuomo to produce relevant documents and subsequently issued a subpoena.

Lavine disclosed that the committee’s outside counsel, David Polk & Wardwell, which has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Menlo Park, California, and seven overseas cities, today sent a written notice to Cuomo’s attorney.

It said, in part: “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client. Accordingly, we invite you to provide any additional evidence or written submissions that you would like the Committee to consider before its work concludes. To the extent that you wish to share any such materials with the Committee, please do so no later than 5:00 pm on August 13, 2021.”

On Tuesday, Attorney General Letitia James released a report that concluded Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment involving 11 women and created a toxic workplace in the governor’s office. Cuomo’s actions went beyond a matter of behavior and involved breaking state and federal laws, the report said. Calls for Cuomo to resign or be impeached intensified in the aftermath of the report’s release.

The district attorneys of Westchester, Nassau and Albany counties as well as Manhattan have begun looking into whether any criminal conduct by Cuomo took place in their jurisdictions.

One incident covered in the report took place in Mount Kisco and involved a female state trooper.

Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah said, in part: “As some of the Governor’s conduct described in the report occurred in Westchester County, we have formally requested investigative materials obtained by the AG’s Office. As this is an ongoing investigation, we will not comment further at this time.”

State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs, a longtime Cuomo supporter, joined the numerous other state and national Democrats calling on Cuomo to resign.

It was reported that Cuomo was spending time at the Executive Mansion in Albany working with key aides to develop strategies that might help him defend against the report and remain in office.