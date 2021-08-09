Atria debuts senior living campus on former horse farm

Making a lifestyle change isn’t easy at any age, and for those looking at retirement options, it can be an especially difficult choice. Recently opening in the hamlet of New City in Clarkstown, Atria Senior Living strives to make that decision easier for seniors who live in and around Rockland County.

Built on five acres that was once home to the Appelbaum family’s horse farm and stables, Atria’s newest entry into the senior housing market on North Main Street in nestled in a suburban setting, yet close to stores and area attractions.

The three-story building boasts a country feel with reclaimed beams, barn doors and art that reflect the equine history of the property.

“When people come in to learn about our new building, many of them remember coming here as kids and teens to ride horses,” said Matthew Werner, community sales director.

“It’s wonderful to be able to offer our seniors here in Rockland a choice … (as) many do no not want to leave their community and this is a great option.”

Atria Senior Living offers studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom rental apartments and a range of care that includes independent and assisted living. A full-service dining room, 24-hour café and private transportation are among the amenities the facility offers.

Memory care is also available.

“Because those who struggle with dementia or Alzheimer’s have difficulty with time, we have a circadian lighting system…it goes through 26 phases and helps people with memory issues stay more focused,” Werner said. “Our memory care has an open floor plan that allows for less confusion about direction as well.”

New resident Judy Grumet is originally from Clarkstown but had moved to Florida with her husband to retire several years ago.

“My kids didn’t want me living alone anymore,” said Grumet “and my daughter learned a new senior housing complex was opening here, right in her neighborhood. I was hesitant, but I’m glad I made the move. It’s wonderful see my kids and grandkids on a regular basis now.”

Atria Senior Living began serving the senior community in 1996 and has grown to more than 200 locations in 28 states, and the New City facility is their newest in the mid-Hudson Valley.

Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann was on hand with company representatives and New City Chamber of Commerce President Alice Lenna to cut the red ribbon, officially opening the senior apartment complex.

“They’ve also been sponsoring our Friday summer lunchtime concert series at Kevin Landau Park each week,” said Hoehmann, “and it has been attracting more and more people every week. …Atria Senior Living has been an active neighbor from the outset and are a welcome addition to our community.”