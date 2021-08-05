Bedford-based SavATree merges with Texas company

SavATree, the tree and lawn care company that operates around the United States with corporate headquarters in Bedford Hills, announced its merger with Preservation Tree Services, a Texas-based tree and lawn care company. Financial details of the merger were not disclosed.

The merger will add three new locations for SavATree, in Dallas, Fort Worth and Anna, Texas.

“With Preservation Tree Services’ seasoned staff and their science-based, Earth-friendly approach, everything about Preservation Tree Services aligns perfectly with SavATree,” said SavATree CEO Carmine Schiavone.

“By combining our two professional teams, we’re poised to deliver unparalleled service and outstanding results. We are excited to expand into Texas and grow this market.”

Preservation Tree Services has been serving the Dallas-Fort Worth and north central Texas regions for nearly three decades. AJ Thibodeaux, Pauline Perry and Andy Spiegel, principals of the company, will stay on with SavATree post-merger to operate the locations, along with their teams of arborists, technicians and office personnel.

“Our commitment to excellence in tree and lawn care has been the driving force of our business since day one,” Thibodeaux said. “From our arborists to our office staff, we have built a team that is devoted to serving our valued customers. As we merge with SavATree, our staff will continue this mission with an even greater set of resources and service offerings.”

The Texas locations mark SavATree’s expansion into its 22nd state since its founding in 1978. It provides services to residential, commercial and municipal properties.