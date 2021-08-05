Survey: Nearly two-thirds of Americans would take pay cut for full-time remote work

While many employers are eager to have their office staff back in the office, a majority of workers would agree to a pay cut if they could continue their jobs from home.

According to a new nationwide survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Breeze Insurance, 65% of respondents said they would agree to take a 5% pay cut if they could avoid the office and continue working from home.

Perhaps not surprisingly, fewer respondents were eager for that arrangement as the proposed pay cut deepened: 38% would take a 10% pay cut, 24% would take a 15% pay cut, 18% would take a 20% pay cut and 15% would take a 25% pay cut.

The loss of medical benefits was also negotiable for respondents, with 39% stating they would drop their health insurance benefits in favor of remote work, 47% said they would let go of their mental health benefits, 50% agreed to give up vision insurance benefits, 44% offered to jettison dental insurance benefits and 45% were willing to forgo disability insurance benefits.

And some people were so gung-ho about remote work that they would welcome personal sacrifices with no work connection: 55% said they would give up social media for the next year, 34% were willing to surrender their right to vote in elections, and 52% said they’d give up Netflix and Amazon for the coming year.