Survey: Nearly two-thirds of Americans would take pay cut for full-time remote work

While many employers are eager to have their office staff back in the office, a majority of workers would agree to a pay cut if they could continue their jobs from home.
According to a new nationwide survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Breeze Insurance, 65% of respondents said they would agree to take a 5% pay cut if they could avoid the office and continue working from home.
Perhaps not surprisingly, fewer respondents were eager for that arrangement as the proposed pay cut deepened: 38% would take a 10% pay cut, 24% would take a 15% pay cut, 18% would take a 20% pay cut and 15% would take a 25% pay cut.
The loss of medical benefits was also negotiable for respondents, with 39% stating they would drop their health insurance benefits in favor of remote work, 47% said they would let go of their mental health benefits, 50% agreed to give up vision insurance benefits, 44% offered to jettison dental insurance benefits and 45% were willing to forgo disability insurance benefits.
And some people were so gung-ho about remote work that they would welcome personal sacrifices with no work connection: 55% said they would give up social media for the next year, 34% were willing to surrender their right to vote in elections, and 52% said they’d give up Netflix and Amazon for the coming year.
Plain and simple – Working from home should equal an increase in compensation.
If a firm no longer leases office spaces, they realize massive savings. Even if they downsize their office footprint they realize significant savings.
The employee working from home while spared costs to commute, will incur additional expenses for home heating and cooling, lights, internet cost may increase.
To consider giving back earnings to a firm that’s already going to realize increased revenues from the decreases in real estate, insurance and utility costs is just wrong.
Think again people.