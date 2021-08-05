IBM’s cloud obscured by outages

IBM’s cloud computing environment has experienced a skein of outages, with two disruptions occurring earlier this week.

According to a report in the tech journal The Register, a Severity One outage – the rating used for IBM’s most acute incidents – took place on Aug. 2, with the Armonk-headquartered company alerting users that nearly two-dozen cloud-based services were temporarily unavailable. An earlier outage on Aug. 1 also temporarily disabled several cloud services.

IBM has been plagued with cloud outages since the spring, with two disruptions in April and one each in May, June and July – the company blamed the latter event on the July 22 outage on the Akamai Edge DNS which interrupted internet operations globally.

IBM, which is heavily focused on the promotion of cloud computing services, has not offered a public explanation regarding its ongoing problems.