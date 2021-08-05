Greenwich’s AMCI Acquisition Corp. II prices IPO at $150M

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has announced an initial public offering of 15 million units priced at $10 per unit.

The Greenwich-based company began trading on the NASDAQ exchange on Aug. 4 under the ticker symbol “AMCIU.”

The company stated that each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to buy one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.

AMCI exists as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) which exists to enact either merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

SPACs have become increasingly popular vehicles for privately held companies to transition to publicly traded entities via the SPAC’s pre-existing place on a stock exchange.

AMCI said it will focus on investment opportunities centered around the themes of sustainability, decarbonization and energy transition.

Evercore ISI is acting as the sole book-runner for the offering. The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 2.25 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.