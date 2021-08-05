“We can’t have a full economic recovery without boosting affordable and quality child care services for New York families, particularly working women who have been disproportionately set back by the pandemic,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, co-chair of the Child Care Availability Task Force.

To help reach that end, New York state is funneling $1.1 billion in federal money toward child care providers.

The intent is to stabilize the industry and help it replenish losses incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic, and make more parents and caregivers able to return to full-time work.

“This funding provides critical support for child care providers who have suffered during the pandemic. Child care workers have courageously showed up to allow frontline workers to go to work, and we need to have their back now more than ever,” Hochul said.

The funds are available through American Rescue Plan Act and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, and will be managed by the State Office of Children and Family Services.

The office will award 35 child care resource and referral agencies with over $10 million in technical assistance to support access to and implementation of the grants.

“The pandemic has shone a spotlight on the critical role child care plays in supporting children, families and businesses,” said Sheila Poole, commissioner of the Office of Children and Family Services.

“Throughout the pandemic, some child care programs remained open to serve the families of essential workers who could not stay home. As more people return to work, child care is foundational to reopening our state’s economy.”

Programs registered or licensed with the Office of Children and Family Services, permitted New York City day care centers and legally exempt group programs that are enrolled with an enrollment agency are all eligible to apply for funding.

The programs must have proof of being open and serving children in person as of both March 11, 2021, and the date they are applying for the grant, with the exception of programs closed temporarily due to public health, financial hardship, or other reasons relating to the Covid.

Eligible programs include any that are open and staffed to provide in-person care, even if there are not children currently enrolled.