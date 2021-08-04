New chief investment officer for CT’s $40B pension fund

Edward (Ted) Wright will be the new chief investment officer of the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds (CRPTF), effective Aug. 23.

He replaces Laurie Martin, who resigned in January to become vice president of finance – support services at Baystate Health in Springfield, Massachusetts. Steven Meier, assistant treasurer and senior principal investment officer at Wooden’s office, assumed the role of interim CIO while the office sought a permanent replacement.

State Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden said the selection of Wright was made following a “highly competitive national search.”

As CIO, Wright will advise the treasurer, who is the sole trustee of the CRPTF, and be responsible for the day-to-day management of the fund, whose assets are valued at over $40 billion.

Most recently, Wright was a principal investment officer and head of global equity at the $70 billion Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA). At LACERA, he led a team of investment professionals managing pension assets totaling $26 billion.

Prior to LACERA he spent time at LJH Global Investments, Oppenheimer Funds Inc., and Genworth Financial Asset Management, where as its global head of portfolio management he was responsible for $10 billion in assets.

“Ted is an exceptional talent and will bring substantial experience across all asset classes that will serve Connecticut well in this integral role as chief investment officer for Connecticut’s over $40 billion in assets,” Wooden remarked. “I look forward to working with him in service to meeting Connecticut’s current and future retirees’ investment objectives.”

“I look forward to assisting the treasurer in building an equitable future for generations to come through smart investing, protecting our retirees’ pensions, and reducing the unfunded liabilities so that Connecticut can continue to improve its fiscal health,” Wright said.