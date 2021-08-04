Marist Poll: 59% want Cuomo to resign, or be impeached if he doesn’t

Marist Poll: 59% want Cuomo to resign, or be impeached if he...

The pollsters at Marist College in Poughkeepsie were busy last night conducting a poll of New Yorkers in the wake of the report from Attorney General Letitia James concluding that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo violated state and federal laws by engaging in sexual harassment and making the governor’s office a toxic workplace.

According to Lee M. Miringoff, director of the Marist Poll, “The court of public opinion believes the allegations against Governor Cuomo warrant his removal from office. If he does not resign, nearly six in ten New Yorkers believe he should be impeached. Even if he survives this scandal, his reelection prospects are rock bottom with even his Democratic base deserting him.”

Pollsters surveyed a representative sample of 614 adults, 542 of whom are registered voters. They all were adults age 18 or older and were interviewed over the phone. The sample selected was a cross section of New Yorkers that produced results that Marist classifies as statistically significant plus or minus 5.5%.

The poll found that 59% of New Yorkers, including 52% of registered Democrats, believe Cuomo should resign, while 32% believe he should remain in office.

The poll also found that 59% say that if Cuomo does not resign he should be impeached and removed from office by the state Legislature. The poll found that only 7% believe Cuomo did nothing wrong.

Only 12% of New Yorkers said Cuomo deserves to be reelected, a sharp drop from the 36% who took that position in a Marist Poll that had been conducted in February and 39% in an April 2018 Marist Poll.

In the latest polling, 80% said it was time to elect someone other than Cuomo as governor, up from the 58% who took that position in the February poll.

The new poll found that Cuomo’s support among registered Democrats had weakened, with 52% of the governor’s core voter group saying he should resign and 48% saying he should be impeached if he doesn’t leave office on his own.

Among Republicans, 77% said he should resign while 80% said that if he doesn’t resign he should be impeached.