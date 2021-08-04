JP McHale Pest Management acquires second Stamford firm this summer

Stamford’s Aavon Pest Control has been acquired by JP McHale Pest Management, which is based in Buchanan, New York, for an undisclosed amount.

Aavon Pest Control has provided residential and commercial pest management services to Fairfield and Westchester counties since 1946.

Jim McHale, president of JP McHale Pest Management, called the acquisition “an important step in JP McHale Pest Management’s continued growth and in increasing our density” in the region.

The Buchanan firm acquired another Stamford pest control company, All-State Exterminating, in June.

Paul Giannamore and Franco Villanueva-Meyer of The Potomac Co. represented and acted as exclusive financial advisers to Aavon Pest Control in the transaction.