William Raveis extends reach by acquiring another Florida brokerage

William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance (WRRE) has acquired Key Solutions Real Estate, a luxury and family-owned brokerage based in Sarasota, Florida, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition marks WRRE’s entry into the Sarasota market, following Naples and Palm Beach. All told, WRRE now has 14 offices in Florida, with Key Solutions’ offices on Siesta Key and in Lakewood Ranch reopening under the William Raveis Real Estate luxury brand.

Since opening its office in Naples five years ago, and then expanding to Palm Beach, WRRE is on track to close well over $3 billion in sales in Florida alone, according to the Shelton company.

“Florida is hot in more ways than one,” said WRRE Chairman and CEO William Raveis. “As more and more people from the Northeast buy primary or vacation homes in Florida, we plan to expand throughout Florida for many years, further strengthening our luxury network.”

Founded by Raveis 47 years ago, WRRE now has more than 4,300 agents in eight states and realized $16 billion in production in 2020.

Susan Saltalamacchia, along with her son Brian Tresidder and family friend Keith Redding, built Key Solutions into a collaborative and family-oriented boutique luxury brokerage, specializing in the sale and rental of properties throughout Sarasota; Key Solutions has generated close to $1 billion in sales since its inception. Tresidder will continue as a broker for the two Sarasota offices.