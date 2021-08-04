HomeServe USA acquires Philadelphia-area HVAC services provider

Norwalk’s HomeServe USA, a provider of home emergency repair service plans, has acquired McLoughlin Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, an HVAC services provider based in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

McLoughlin is a family-owned business started in 1965 and serving the Greater Philadelphia area with a 40-person workforce. William and Robert McLaughlin, who took over the ownership of the company from their father Edward McLoughlin, will continue to oversee operations.

McLoughlin is the third Pennsylvania company acquired by HomeServe and its 15th acquisition.

“Companies with reputations like McLoughlin Plumbing, Heating & Cooling – which we consider the best of the best in this industry – are a perfect fit for HomeServe,” said Rob DiPietro, managing director for HVAC at HomeServe. “I’m excited that Bill, Bob and the McLoughlin team are now part of HomeServe, helping to expand our reach in the southeastern part of Pennsylvania as well as the Mid-Atlantic.”