United Way of Western Connecticut debuts platform to aid financial struggling families

United Way of Western Connecticut has unveiled Prosperi-Key, a digital platform designed to assist struggling families who are living paycheck to paycheck.

According to the Danbury nonprofit, Prosperi-Key will connect income-qualified users with services and supports designed to alleviate their challenges. In offering Prosperi-Key, United Way of Western Connecticut observed that lower-income families – including many frontline workers during the pandemic – account for more than 40% of households in western Connecticut, but some are not be eligible for federal and state safety net programs.

“The Covid-19 pandemic brought the struggles of essential workers to the forefront,” said Kim Morgan, CEO of United Way of Western Connecticut. “As a nation, we realized that the folks we depend on and who often risk their own health by going to work are struggling to pay their bills and put food on the table. This platform is for them.”