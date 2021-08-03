UPDATE: Biden calls for Cuomo to resign; Cuomo denies sexual harassment conclusions in AG’s report

President Joseph Biden this afternoon called on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to resign from office in the wake of the report released by Attorney General Letitia James that concluded Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment in violation of state and federal laws.

After making a statement art the White House regarding the Covid-19 situation and calling on all Americans eligible for a vaccine to take it, Biden was asked by reports about Cuomo.

He called for Cuomo to resign from office. Biden had said in March when the investigation into Cuomo’s alleged behavior began that if the investigation found that allegations against him were correct Cuomo should leave office.

Biden said he had not read the report but has heard the conclusion and it’s time for Cuomo to go.

“I understand the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don’t know that for a fact,” Biden said.

When asked if he condoned the use of a photo of him and Cuomo embracing that Cuomo had used to demonstrate that he touched and hugged a lot of people, Biden said, ”I’m sure there are some embraces that were totally innocent but apparently the Attorney General decided there were things that weren’t.”

“I cooperated with the review and now I can finally share the truth. The facts are much different than what had been portrayed,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a televised message responding to a report that he sexually harassed several women.

Prepared by outside investigators for New York State Attorney General Letitia James, the report concluded that Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment and ran his executive office as a toxic workplace.

According to the 165-page report released by James during a news conference today, Cuomo committed several acts of sexual harassment and violated state and federal laws.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” Cuomo said. “I am 63 years old. I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that’s not who I have ever been.”

During his message, Cuomo presented a collection of photographs that showed him touching, hugging and kissing men and women. The purpose was to demonstrate that having various forms of physical contact with people was a normal part of socializing for him.

Cuomo’s attorney, Rita Glavin of Glavin PLCC, prepared an 85-page point-by-point response to the report.

With James at the news conference were two attorneys who worked on the investigation, Joon H. Kim of the law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Anne L. Clark of the law firm Vladeck, Raskin & Clark PC. They along with other lawyers from their firms were made special deputies to James’ office for the investigation.

The report found the governor on numerous occasions engaged in conduct that constitutes unlawful sex-based harassment. The report found that the governor sexually harassed a number of current and former state employees, engaged in unwanted touching and made comments of a sexual nature. Among the people the report concluded Cuomo sexually harassed was a female state trooper.

The report revealed that the behavior was part of a pattern. The report named Cuomo’s top aides Melissa DeRosa with helping to block complaints by at least one individual from being investigated.

The report said that conditions within the executive chamber contributed to the culture that allowed harassment to take place. Kim, speaking about the report, said that many of the people interviewed during the investigation described a culture where “you could not say ‘no’ to the governor” and people who attempted to do so were tossed aside.

James refused to say whether she thought Cuomo should resign as a result of the report. She said, rather, that his future is up to him as well as the state Assembly, which launched an investigation of its own and could begin impeachment proceedings, and the people of New York.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer this afternoon called for Cuomo’s resignation.

“The attorney general’s findings are clear and compelling. The governor must resign,” Latimer said. “The patterns of sexually harassing, intimidating and inappropriate behavior towards women cannot be tolerated.”

State Sen. Peter Harckham, who represents parts of Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess, also called on Cuomo to resign. In addition, he said anyone in Cuomo’s office who acted improperly also should leave government service.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins of Yonkers said that Cuomo needs to resign for the good of the state.

“Now that the investigation is complete and the allegations have been sustained, it should be clear to everyone that he can no longer serve as governor,” Stewart-Cousins said.

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, a Republican who was defeated by Cuomo in a run for governor, sent out a Twitter message calling on him to resign.

New York’s Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement, “Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service. The Attorney General’s investigation has documented repulsive and unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women and admire their courage coming forward.

“No one is above the law. Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps.

“Because Lieutenant Governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment.”

James said that her office would not pursue a criminal case against Cuomo but said that whether there is action against him would depend on whether those who were impacted by Cuomo’s behavior ask for action from other levels of law enforcement.

During the course of the five-month investigation, 179 people were interviewed including women who had made complains about Cuomo’s behavior, state employees and others who regularly interacted with Cuomo. Investigators went through more than 74,000 documents including emails, texts and photos.

James said, “These interviews and pieces of evidence reveal a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Governor Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of both federal and state laws.

“The independent investigation found that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, many of whom were young women, by engaging in unwanted groping, kisses, hugging and by making inappropriate comments.

“Further, the governor and his inner team took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story, her truth. Governor Cuomo’s administration fostered a toxic workplace and enabled harassment and created a hostile work environment.”

Cuomo himself was interviewed by investigators and answered questions while under oath.

He offered blanket denials or stated he had a “lack of recollection as to specific incidents.”

The investigators reported that Cuomo’s lack of recollection “stood in stark contrast to the strength, specificity, and corroboration of the complainant’s’ recollections, as well as the reports of many other individuals who offered observations and experience of the governor’s conduct.”