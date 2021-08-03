BREAKING NEWS: AG investigation finds Cuomo sexually harassed several women

Gov. Andrew Cuomo committed several acts of sexual assault and ran an office that had a toxic atmosphere, according to New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

James detailed results of a report prepared by teams of investigators at two law firms, including Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark.

According to a statement by James’ office, the investigators concluded that “Cuomo did sexually harass multiple women — including former and current state employees — by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments.

“Further, the governor and his senior staff took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story.

“This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law,” James said.

“I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth. No man — no matter how powerful — can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period.”

Beginning in December, multiple women came forward with allegations that the governor sexually harassed them, according to James. The investigators interviewed 179 people, including complainants, current and former members of the Executive Chamber, state troopers and others who interacted regularly with the governor.

More than 74,000 documents, emails, texts and pictures were also reviewed as evidence during the investigation, according to the state attorney general’s office.

A detailed report was issued that found the governor on numerous occasions engaged in conduct that constitutes unlawful sex-based harassment. The report found that the governor sexually harassed a number of current and former state employees, engaged in unwanted touching and made comments of a sexual nature.

The report revealed that the behavior was part of a pattern. The report sets forth details of complaints from 11 individuals.

The report described specific detail of Cuomo’s alleged assaults on an executive assistant. It also alleged that Cuomo assaulted a state trooper assigned to protect him.

The story is developing and will be updated.