Plans for youth center at former Poughkeepsie YMCA move ahead

Dutchess County and the city of Poughkeepsie have solidified plans to convert the former YMCA at 35 Montgomery St. to a new, state-of-the-art “youth opportunity center” at Eastman Park at an initial investment of $25 million.

The center is proposed to provide educational and health care services, child care and recreation.

In May, the city approved the sale of the property to Dutchess County for a price of $10. On July 12, the county legislature authorized acceptance of the deal. The resolution was passed almost unanimously, with the exception of one negative vote from Legislator Alan Surman, who represents Dover and Union Vale, voicing concerns about the price tag of the project.

The 3.35-acre site had been vacant for about 10 years before the city took ownership of it in 2019. Plans for the county to take over the property for a youth center have been in talks for the past six years, according to County Legislator Donald Sagliano.

A preliminary environmental and structural review of the property by the city concluded that the existing 60,000-square-foot structure was unsafe and should be demolished.

The county will spend $10 million in American Rescue Plan funding to cover the demolition, site remediation, design services and $1.5 million toward construction costs.

County Legislator Stephen Caswell said, “I’ve listened to the value that this project will bring to Poughkeepsie and the county as a whole. While people in East Fishkill, where I represent, may not be the biggest users of this center, there’s a lot of value for the kids in the city and around the city… I think it’s a great opportunity to use the (American Rescue Plan) funds to consolidate services and opportunities for kids. And if we just save a few kids, it’ll pay for itself in no time.”

The county has made a $25 million commitment to the project, official approvals of which will be completed once construction costs are estimated. After that, County Executive Marc Molinaro will ask the legislature to authorize $15 million in bonding to fulfill the rest of the funding.

An advisory board will work to secure additional funding. The 35 Montgomery Community Coalition will be a part of that board. The coalition, which is made up of representatives from county government, youth organizations, education leaders and health care leaders, was selected by the city for proposals to develop the youth and community center.

MASS Design Group, which is based in Boston and runs its Hudson Valley Design Lab in the city of Poughkeepsie, will serve as the design consultant for the project. The design process will include extensive public engagement and is expected to take a year to complete.

Several legislators voiced the hope that a transportation plan will be put in place so that the center can be accessible to youth in the county beyond the city, and the legislature agreed to form a transportation committee for the project.

“The time is ripe to build this center,” said County Legislature Chair Gregg Pulver. “The county has made a firm commitment to its youth through the Path to Promise initiative, and a youth center is a sound investment that will pay dividends for the county far down the road. I’m proud the legislature is taking this bold step to create a youth center that promises to serve as model for the region and beyond.”

Facilities at the center are proposed to include an indoor pool, recreational facilities, a cafeteria, a gymnasium, sensory playground and health and therapy services.

There are also plans for the center to house the community-led “DAY ONE” 24-hour child development center and teacher apprentice training program, which would train 200 early childhood teachers over five years.

Legislator Barrington Atkins said, “The city of Poughkeepsie is a part of Dutchess County and when one of us are failing, we’re all failing. When you think of high rates of anxiety or depression or suicide or not having access to resources, it’s inner cities or communities that don’t have those resources that suffer the most. When one benefits, we all benefit.”