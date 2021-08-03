Hudson’s Ribs & Fish changes owners after 32 years

Hudson’s Ribs & Fish, a staple of the Dutchess County restaurant scene since 1989, has been sold.

In a posting on the Fishkill restaurant’s Facebook page, owners Regina and Sam Bei stated they “feel extremely proud to say that in a business that probably has the highest failure rate of any…we have succeeded for 32 years and we are able to pass on the Hudson Valley legacy of Hudson’s Ribs & Fish.”

The Beis did not identify the restaurant’s new owners, but stated the existing workforce would remain in place. The Beis also singled out Edward Bogdan, their general manager for the past 27 years, and chef Alfredo Rios for their work.

While the Beis are stepping away from Hudson’s Ribs & Fish, they noted they “will be narrowing our focus to our riverfront location” with the Hudson House River Inn in Cold Spring.