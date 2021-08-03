Mike’s Organic grocery delivery service to open Greenwich retail store

Mike’s Organic, a Stamford-based farm-to-home grocery delivery service, is planning to open its first retail location at 600 E. Putnam Ave. in Greenwich.

The 2,000-square-foot market, which is scheduled to open in early 2022, will feature locally sourced grocery products and the company’s Made by Mike’s prepared foods line. The store will also host cooking classes and presentations from local brands.

Mike’s Organic added that the Greenwich store will also be the base for furthering its delivery service in Fairfield County and across the Westchester border.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity we’ve had the last 12 years to support so many farmers and artisans, and we’re excited to build on that foundation to create a signature experience in Greenwich that changes the way people shop and connect with their food,” said Mike Geller, founder of Mike’s Organic.