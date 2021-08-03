West Harrison’s Sky Harbour to become publicly traded company

Sky Harbour LLC, a developer of private aviation infrastructure focused on building, leasing and managing business aviation hangars, is transitioning into a publicly traded company.

The West Harrison-headquartered Sky Harbor has signed a business combination agreement with Yellowstone Acquisition Co., a publicly traded, special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Boston Omaha Corp., which has agreed to provide $55 million of financing in support of the transaction.

Upon the completion of its merger, Sky Harbor will become publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange. Tal Keinan, Sky Harbour’s chairman and CEO, will continue to lead the business, and the combined company will have an implied pro forma equity market value of approximately $777 million at closing.