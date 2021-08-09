Houlihan Lawrence taps Pamela Sartorius for global business development focus

Houlihan Lawrence has hired Pamela Sartorius as its managing director of global business development, based at the company’s Westport office.

“In this role, I am responsible for managing and growing our global business relationships,” Sartorius said. “We have a strong, longstanding relationship with the leading real estate companies of the world and I oversee a team of seasoned professionals managing our incoming and outgoing referral business, the business generated through our website and also corporate relocation.”

Sartorius added that she will be focused on “establishing new relationships with corporate businesses within our north of NYC footprint” — which covers Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Columbia, Ulster and Greene counties in New York and Fairfield and Litchfield counties in Connecticut.

Sartorius and her team’s corporate relocation manager will also be seeking to build relationships with companies that are looking to bring their corporate operations and workforces into the region, thus requiring a double-focus on identifying the right commercial properties for new business tenants and pinpointing the best residential opportunities within a residential environment that already more than competitive for buyers.

“We have a network of 1,300 agents in our north of NYC network, and then we have 44,000 agents within our Home Services of America network,” she said. “All of these meaningful connections allow us to really best service our customers and clients.”

Sartorius defined the regional markets she oversees as competitive, but pointed out that Houlihan Lawrence has more than held its own. During 2020, the Rye Brook-based company broke an internal record of $8 billion in sales, with Sartorius vowing that she is “looking forward to maintaining that momentum.”

A key tool that positions the company from its competitors, Sartorius explained, was the Houlihan Lawrence website that offers what she described as “a snapshot of market statistics and different lifestyles that might be appropriate within these regions.”

She noted that she relied on this platform for her own relocation after living 20 years in Manhattan. It helped her “gain more familiarity with the different communities within our footprint” before she chose to settle in Fairfield County.

“I certainly felt as though I was in the best hands, working with Houlihan Lawrence and the agent who has been helping me,” she said. “It has been just a tremendous amount of support and research expertise, and I’ve really felt as though I’ve been in great hands — so I can certainly speak from personal experience.”

Sartorius was previously a strategic growth manager at William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance in New York City, where she was responsible for business growth through strategic relationship-building in the industry and throughout that company’s nine-state footprint, which included recruiting, coaching and mentoring agents. Prior to that, she held senior positions at Brown Harris Stevens and Corcoran Group.

Before her real estate career, Sartorius was involved in the publishing industry, which she credited as helping to establish her within her current field.

“My professional background has always been in business development and marketing,” she said. “And I feel as though I can really showcase my strengths in building these meaningful relationships in global business development within the residential real estate space.”