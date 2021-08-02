CT ‘strongly recommending’ return to wearing masks when in indoor public spaces

Given the rapid rise of Covid-19 cases in Connecticut over the last 14 days due to the spread of the Delta variant, the state Department of Public Health is “strongly recommending” that all residents over 2 years old – whether vaccinated or unvaccinated – return to wearing masks when in indoor public spaces.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has moved seven of its eight counties – including Fairfield County – into its “substantial transmission” category.

Deidre Gifford, senior adviser to the Governor for Health and Human Services and acting DPH commissioner, added that all Connecticut residents who have underlying medical conditions who are at high risk for complications of Covid, or residents who live with high risk or unvaccinated individuals, should also consider wearing masks in indoor public spaces. That includes vaccinated family members who live with young children who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

“We are seeing that the dominant Delta variant can infect those who are vaccinated and that they can transmit the Covid infection to others,” Gifford said.

“But I cannot stress enough that the vaccine is the safest and most effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones from Covid.”

As of July 30, the state’s positivity testing rate stood at 2.72%. Hospitalizations were 116 – four more than the previous day – and total Covid-related deaths numbered 8,293.