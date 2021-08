Inspired by the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Blythedale Children’s Hospital in Valhalla, commemorated the Act with onsite activities. More than 50 patients from Blythedale’s Day Hospital, Mount Pleasant Blythedale School and Inpatient Program joined neurodiverse author Lindsey Rowe Parker in the reading of her new children’s book “Wiggles, Stomps, and Squeezes…