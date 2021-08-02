HABIB JOINS WIHD

Dan Habib, renowned film maker, public speaker and disability rights advocate, has accepted the position of inclusive communities project director at the Westchester Institute for Human Development (WIHD) in Valhalla. He has produced several award-winning documentary and short films on disability-related topics. Nominated for Emmy awards, Habib’s films are screened at film festivals, translated into 17 languages, and used worldwide to support inclusive education and disability rights. “Dan’s…