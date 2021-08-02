Home Fairfield Stew Leonard’s seeks $15M expansion to Norwalk store

Stew Leonard’s seeks $15M expansion to Norwalk store

By
Phil Hall
-

Stew Leonard’s has presented a proposal to Norwalk’s city government for the expansion of its flagship property on Westport Avenue.

The project, budgeted at $15 million, includes the elimination of the red and white tent at the main entryway with a 5,663-square-foot permanent farmers market and a 4,908-square-foot freestanding garden center at the southwest corner of the supermarket that faces the parking lot.

The existing garden center at the site would be removed and replaced with a wood trellis for seasonal/outdoor sales and a seasonal tent between the proposed additions.

The expansion is the first renovation requested at the property since the supermarket chain submitted an application in November 2008 for a two-story addition to the main entrance that created new retail, office and support space.

Stew Leonard’s has been part of Norwalk’s retail environment since December 1969. The company also has Connecticut locations in Danbury and Newington plus three stores in New York (Yonkers, Farmingdale and East Meadow) and in Paramus, New Jersey.

Previous articleNEW DEAN AT PACE
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here