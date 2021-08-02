Stew Leonard’s seeks $15M expansion to Norwalk store

Stew Leonard’s has presented a proposal to Norwalk’s city government for the expansion of its flagship property on Westport Avenue.

The project, budgeted at $15 million, includes the elimination of the red and white tent at the main entryway with a 5,663-square-foot permanent farmers market and a 4,908-square-foot freestanding garden center at the southwest corner of the supermarket that faces the parking lot.

The existing garden center at the site would be removed and replaced with a wood trellis for seasonal/outdoor sales and a seasonal tent between the proposed additions.

The expansion is the first renovation requested at the property since the supermarket chain submitted an application in November 2008 for a two-story addition to the main entrance that created new retail, office and support space.

Stew Leonard’s has been part of Norwalk’s retail environment since December 1969. The company also has Connecticut locations in Danbury and Newington plus three stores in New York (Yonkers, Farmingdale and East Meadow) and in Paramus, New Jersey.