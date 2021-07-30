Hudson Valley airports could see millions from infrastructure bill

If the pending bipartisan $550 billion infrastructure bill is passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden, airports in the Hudson Valley would stand to gain millions in new funding.

The money would be in addition to the region’s receiving new funds for road, bridge and other projects.

Nationwide, airports would be allocated $25 billion in new funding. The bill survived by a 67-32 vote in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday that allowed debate to begin, although approval of a final bill is not assured.