Hudson Valley airports could see millions from infrastructure bill

If the pending bipartisan $550 billion infrastructure bill is passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden, airports in the Hudson Valley would stand to gain millions in new funding.
The money would be in addition to the region’s receiving new funds for road, bridge and other projects.
Nationwide, airports would be allocated $25 billion in new funding. The bill survived by a 67-32 vote in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday that allowed debate to begin, although approval of a final bill is not assured.
“This bipartisan deal is the most important investment in public transit in American history and the most important investment in rail since the creation of Amtrak 50 years ago,” Biden said in a statement. “It will deliver high speed internet to every American. And, we’re going to do it without raising taxes by one cent on people making less than $400,000 a year — no gas tax increase and no fee on electric vehicles.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) reported that the package contains more than $1.5 billion for bridge repairs in New York state, plus funding to replace lead pipes and make drinking water and sewer system upgrades.
“The bipartisan infrastructure deal will be a building and jobs boon for critical New York needs from Plattsburgh to Jamestown, and everywhere in between,” Schumer said.
Westchester County Airport would receive $22,597,580 in federal funding as part of the infrastructure package. Throughout New York state, airports would share in a funding pool totaling $937,030,865.
New York Stewart Airport in New Windsor would receive $12,499,175 in new federal money. Orange County Airport would be in line for $790,000 as would Sullivan County International Airport in Monticello.
The tiny Warwick Airport in Warwick in Orange County, which can only be used by smaller general aviation aircraft, also would receive $790,000, as would Hudson Valley Regional Airport serving the Poughkeepsie area.
The biggest chunk of funding for New York airports would go to John F. Kennedy International, which is slated to receive $294,682,575 and LaGuardia, which has been allocated $150,008,970.