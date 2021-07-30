Boston developer given OK for adaptive reuse of Fairfield Hills properties in Newtown

Boston developer given OK for adaptive reuse of Fairfield Hills properties in...

WinnDevelopment, a residential developer based in Boston, has been chosen to submit a formal proposal for the adaptive reuse of a pair of long-vacant buildings on Newtown’s Fairfield Hills campus.

Originally home to a psychiatric hospital, the 185-acre Fairfield Hills has in recent years seen the addition of a brewery, NewSylum, as well as a senior center, a municipal center and a sports facility. Newtown has been seeking other commercial and residential options.

The WinnDevelopment project involves redeveloping the 200,000-square-foot Kent House, build in 1940, and the 90,000-square-foot Shelton House, which opened in 1933, for mixed-use.

“WinnDevelopment proved to be the strongest candidate in terms of experience in similar adaptive reuse projects in Connecticut,” said Christal Preszler, deputy director of Economic and Community Development. “The step of agreeing to begin working together toward a mixed-use project is an important one.

“The historic nature and design make Fairfield Hills, and Newtown, unique,” she added. “The goal of being able to reuse some of the largest buildings on the campus will hopefully allow many more generations to enjoy the grand structures when they visit the campus for sports, business, and family activities.”

The developer said it will seek input from the community in redeveloping the properties.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to continue our conversations with the town about the future of these two magnificent buildings,” said Larry Curtis, president and managing partner of WinnDevelopment. “Our goal is to preserve and transform Kent House and Shelton House in ways that advance the community’s vision for the future of this critically important property.”