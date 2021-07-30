CT hourly minimum wage rises to $13 on Aug. 1

Connecticut’s hourly minimum wage increases from $12 to $13, effective Aug. 1.

It is the third of a planned hourly $1-per-year increase over a five-year period. The state’s minimum wage is scheduled to rise to $14 per hour on July 1, 2022 and to $15 on June 1, 2023.

“Nobody working a full-time job should live in poverty,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “For too long, while the nation’s economy grew, the income of the lowest earning workers has stayed flat, making already existing pay disparities even worse and preventing hardworking families from obtaining financial security. This is a fair, modest increase, and the money earned by workers will go right back into our own economy, supporting local businesses and our communities.”

“Every single worker in Connecticut deserves dignity,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said. “This progress towards Connecticut’s $15 an hour minimum wage will lift our state up and ensure that nobody working a full-time job lives in poverty.”

Lamont signed the minimum wage legislation in 2019.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, that same public act requires the minimum wage to become indexed to the employment cost index, which is calculated by the U.S. Department of Labor, and for the first time in Connecticut the rate will grow according to economic indicators.