UConn Foundation sets $28.5M fundraising record

The UConn Foundation set a new record in fundraising for scholarships and fellowships with $28.5 million in the fiscal year that ended June 30.

The new fundraising total surpasses the $23.1 million record set in the previous fiscal year. The foundation has raised $174.4 million since 2015. UConn’s total fundraising efforts for fiscal year 2021 was $93.3 million, up from $89.5 million in fiscal year 2020.

“The UConn Foundation is proud to announce that, for the second consecutive year, we have achieved our most successful fundraising year ever, at that date,” said Melinda Brown, chairwoman of the UConn Foundation Board of Directors. “This success, made possible thanks to the nearly 23,000 alumni and friends who donated, demonstrates the passion and generosity of UConn Nation.”

