Mastercard debuts program for cryptocurrency and blockchain startups

Mastercard has created a new version of its Start Path initiative: A global startup engagement program focused on supporting startup companies in the digital asset, blockchain and cryptocurrency markets.

The first companies selected to participate in this program include two American operations involved in creating investment platforms – Domain Money and Uphold – along with the Swiss SupraOracles and Singaporean STACS, which concentrate on blockchain infrastructure applications; Mintable, a Singaporean non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace; GK8, an Israeli institutional crypto custody platform; and Taurus, a Swiss enterprise-grade infrastructure provider of digital asset management platform.

“As a leading technology player, we believe we can play a key role in digital assets, helping to shape the industry, and provide consumer protections and security,” said Jess Turner, executive vice president of new digital infrastructure and fintech at Purchase-based Mastercard. “Part of our role is to forge the future of cryptocurrency, and we’re doing that by bridging mainstream financial principles with digital assets innovations.”

More than 250 startups have participated in the Start Path program since 2014.