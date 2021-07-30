Home Banking & Finance Mastercard debuts program for cryptocurrency and blockchain startups

Mastercard debuts program for cryptocurrency and blockchain startups

By
Phil Hall
-

Mastercard has created a new version of its Start Path initiative: A global startup engagement program focused on supporting startup companies in the digital asset, blockchain and cryptocurrency markets.

The first companies selected to participate in this program include two American operations involved in creating investment platforms – Domain Money and Uphold – along with the Swiss SupraOracles and Singaporean STACS, which concentrate on blockchain infrastructure applications; Mintable, a Singaporean non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace; GK8, an Israeli institutional crypto custody platform; and Taurus, a Swiss enterprise-grade infrastructure provider of digital asset management platform.

“As a leading technology player, we believe we can play a key role in digital assets, helping to shape the industry, and provide consumer protections and security,” said Jess Turner, executive vice president of new digital infrastructure and fintech at Purchase-based Mastercard. “Part of our role is to forge the future of cryptocurrency, and we’re doing that by bridging mainstream financial principles with digital assets innovations.”

More than 250 startups have participated in the Start Path program since 2014.

Phil Hall
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

