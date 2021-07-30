New study finds most job seekers considered changing careers

The majority of current job seekers have explored new employment options in different career fields, according to a new report from the nonprofit association CompTIA.

The report, which polled nearly 1,500 adults in a nationwide survey, found 60% of active job seekers looked at new opportunities in a different career field in the past three months, compared to the 63% of job seekers who have searched for jobs within their current or most recent career field.

Half of the respondents said they previously made a significant career change and moved into a new career field, while 52% said the change had an overall positive impact on their career and 4% said the career switch resulted in a negative outcome. Roughly 40% of respondents admitted being worried that new job options may not be sufficiently better than their existing situation.

Among current job seekers looking at potential jobs in different industries, 42% expected to be hired in a mid-level job, 30% in an entry-level role and 19% in an advanced position. As for the actions taken over the past three months to enhance their careers, six in 10 said they applied for jobs online while half of the respondents updated their resume and nearly 40% searched for information about training and developing new skills.

“The data confirms the historic shifts occurring in the labor market,” said Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO of CompTIA. “We must view this as an opportunity to reset outdated thinking in areas such as skills-based training and hiring. It is imperative we further expand talent pipelines and career pathway opportunities to meet employer needs, especially in the critical area of digital skills.”