Autism Learning Partners expands treatment services into Westchester

Autism Learning Partners, an autism and developmental disability treatment provider that operates in 19 states across the U.S., announced July 29 that it is opening a location in Yonkers.

The site will expand the organization’s services from its three existing treatment centers in the Buffalo and Albany areas.

“We have enjoyed supporting families in Albany, Buffalo, and Rochester for over seven years. We are grateful for the opportunity to expand our services to additional New York communities such as Yonkers with more to come,” said Gina T. Chang, CEO of Autism Learning Partners.

Autism Learning Partners is headquartered in Pasadena, California, and provides diagnostic services, applied behavioral analysis therapy services, speech and occupational therapy and parent education and training.

The organization also operates in the Westchester area with administrative locations in Scarsdale, Bronxville and New Rochelle.