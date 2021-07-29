Weston First Selectman Chris Spaulding resigns, citing health concerns

Citing health concerns, Chris Spaulding is resigning from his post as Weston first selectman, effective Aug. 2.

Fellow Democrat and Selectwoman Samantha Nestor will take over as first selectman on that date. She has been formally endorsed by the Weston Democratic Town Committee for the Nov. 2 election.

Spaulding was first elected to the town’s Board of Selectmen in 2015, and won the 2017 contest for first selectman; he ran unopposed for reelection in 2019. He had announced earlier this year that he would not stand for a third term.

Weston’s Republican Town Committee has endorsed Kirby Brendsel as its candidate for first selectman.