Norwalk sets auction of tax-delinquent properties

Norwalk will conduct a tax sale, or auction, of tax-delinquent properties on Sept. 20 beginning at 3 p.m. in the Norwalk City Hall Concert Hall at 125 East Ave.

The tax sale – the city’s ninth – was originally planned for July 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. According to Lisa Biagiarelli, the city’s tax collector, 64 properties were available as of July 23.

Biagiarelli’s office has collected nearly $6.3 million on tax sale properties since November 2019. Those properties have been removed from the sale.

Norwalk’s eight previous tax sales collectively yielded more than $44 million. Its last tax sale, held in July 2018, generated more than $5 million in tax revenue.

The city reportedly expects to raise as much as $2.3 million at this year’s auction. Those up for bid include single-family residential properties; multifamily residential properties; residential condominium units; commercial/professional condominium units; various types of commercial properties; retail facilities; mixed-use commercial/residential buildings; nonconforming lots; garage units; and vacant land that may or may not be buildable.

An informational packet describing the tax sale process may be purchased in the Norwalk tax collector’s office for $25. The packet includes a complete description of the process, instructions for potential bidders, and copies of the relevant state statutes.

A list of the properties can be found here.