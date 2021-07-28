Trump officially dumped from Stamford condo name

The Trump Parc Stamford is no more.

Or at least its name isn’t, as the 34-story condo at 1 Broad St. is now officially Park Tower Stamford, following the removal of the name of the onetime White House resident.

The building’s board voted 7-0 to eliminate the name of the structure’s co-developer earlier this year.

The project began life in February 2006 as Park Tower by developers Thomas Rich and Louis Cappelli; Trump joined that team later that same year.

“This was an owner-led effort to rebrand and refresh our building’s identity,” said Paul McDowell, president of the condominium’s association of owners, said in a statement.

“We weighed the benefits, and I am confident that changing the name best supports our values. Our unit owners voted overwhelmingly in favor of this change, which encapsulates the distinct personality of our residents and community.”

The building’s website still carries the Trump Parc Stamford name.