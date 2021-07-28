Stop & Shop to install electric vehicle chargers at stores

Stop & Shop said it will begin installing Volta Industries’ electric vehicle charging stations at its stores across the Northeast.

The supermarket chain has installed five stations in four of the five states it serves, including a Connecticut unit in Willimantic, and plans to have 50 additional stations in place by the end of the year.

Each station will consist of two electric vehicle chargers. The Volta station delivers an average of up to 30 miles of range per hour.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Volta Charging and offer our customers the benefit of electric vehicle charging at no cost,” said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop.

“Providing this convenience allows us to do more than make things easier for our customers; it allows us to also make things better for the environment.”