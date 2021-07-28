Ridgefield estate of Consuelo Vanderbilt listed for $3.25M

The Ridgefield estate that was home to Consuelo Vanderbilt has been listed for sale at $3.25 million.

The 4.5-acre property at 17 Rippowam Road, known as Iradell Farm, includes a 6,823-square-foot house built in 1920 that features four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, a three-car garage, gym and wine cellar.

The house last sold in 2015 for $1.25 million and has been on and off the market for the last two years.

Vanderbilt was the great-great-granddaughter of shipping tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt and the daughter of William Kassam Vanderbilt II, who The Washington Post notes was president of the New York Central Railroad. She gained prominence as a breeder of Skye terriers. She passed away at her Ridgefield home in 2011 at the age of 107.