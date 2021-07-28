Old tech, a 2006 Dodge Stratus and yes, a bag of rocks, listed in Danbury’s surplus auction

Old tech, a 2006 Dodge Stratus and yes, a bag of rocks,...

Danbury’s municipal government is conducting an auction of surplus merchandise, with 104 pieces listed for sale.

The auction runs the gamut from a 2006 Dodge Stratus SXT to a bag of rocks.

Outdated technology dominates the auction, with items including a cassette recorder, an electric typewriter and a dual stereo cassette deck. Some items appear to be lumped together into a single listing, including a “miscellaneous hodge-podge computer, video, network and power cable” offering that features the items haphazardly jammed into a dented cardboard box.

The auction runs on the GovDeals.com website through Aug. 10.

By the way, the starting bid for the bag of rocks is $5.