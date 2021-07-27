Frontier Airlines to begin service at Stewart International Airport

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s marketing efforts to build activity at New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, near Newburgh, began to show signs of success Tuesday morning with the announcement that Frontier Airlines would begin service between Stewart and Miami, Tampa-St. Petersburg and Orlando. The service is expected to begin in the fall.

Frontier has announced introductory fares as low as $39 each way.

Frontier currently flies out of LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International Airport. The Florida flights would mark the first time Frontier has operated at Stewart.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo joined with Port Authority and Frontier officials in releasing the announcement.

“Our airports across the state are a key part of our economic development and these new flights by Frontier Airlines are further proof that New York is open for business and building back better,” Cuomo said.

According to Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole, “The addition of Frontier Airlines is a significant accomplishment for New York Stewart International Airport and a big win for our customers, particularly during these challenging times. We are delivering on the Port Authority’s core mission to re-energize the airport and keep the entire region moving.”

The marketing director for Frontier, Scott Fisher said, “We look forward to launching these new routes beginning in October and welcoming New Yorkers onboard for some Florida sun and fun.”

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said, “Frontier’s arrival to New York Stewart International Airport will benefit not only Orange County, but the entire region. Frontier’s new flight service to Florida will create new opportunities for tourism, business and economic development. I couldn’t be happier for Stewart Airport and its new partner and we are excited to welcome Frontier to Orange County.”

Among the Port Authority’s efforts to promote Stewart are: offering incentives to airlines to operate there; working with tourism and trade organizations to promote the airport as a driver of economic activity; using an outside marketing firm to increase the airport’s visibility; and developing a joint marketing strategy with key businesses and attractions in the Hudson Valley.

The announcement did not specify what, if any, incentives Frontier had been offered to launch its Stewart service.