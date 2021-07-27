Yonkers social media influencer clashes with Hamptons real estate marketer

A Southampton marketing firm that promotes luxury real estate has severed its relationship with social media influencer Daniella Salvi over her “bad behavior.”

On the Inside Media Group Inc. canceled a contract with Salvi’s firm, D&Y Brand of Yonkers, after photographs of Salvi surfaced that On the Inside considers offensive.

D&Y Brand, controlled by Salvi and Yamile Ramirez, sued On the Inside Media Group for $35,000 for allegedly not paying for videos, July 15 in Westchester Supreme Court.

“On the Inside is prepared to face her head on,” Ryan Clark, a representative of the firm, responded in a letter. “There is more to the story than Daniella and her team are letting on. We will not be bullied or intimidated. We look forward to exposing Ms. Salvi and having our day in court.”

Salvi is an actress, model and social media influencer with 1.1 million Instagram followers, according to the D&Y Brand complaint.

On the Inside Media Group, founded in 2015 by real estate broker Jonathan Davis, often uses videos to market luxury real estate, according to its website, “revealing peeks inside the doors of some of the most prestigious addresses around the world.”

In February, the firms struck a deal whereby D&Y would create videos with Salvi as the host-model. D&Y would make two videos a month, the lawsuit states, and would be paid $5,000 each even if the videos were not required or used.

In May, Salvi went to the designated location for a shoot, according to the lawsuit, but no one from On the Inside Media Group showed up.

Then on June 3, On the Inside gave a 30-day notice canceling the contract.

D&Y claims that On the Inside owes $35,000 for six videos it did not require and for an extra video that was produced one month.

The Yonkers firm also accused On the Inside of defamation for posting on Salvi’s Instagram page that her contract was terminated because of “your bad behavior.”

“This statement is false,” according to the complaint. There was never any question about Salvi’s behavior.

The Instagram post also asked why Salvi was posting photos from a client’s house without permission, and demanded that she remove them.

Clark said one photo is of Salvi “lifting up her dress in a $20M townhouse we were filming at so she could post on her personal website.”

“From Day 1,” he said, Salvi “hindered our ability to book shoots for our LUX real estate series that she was hired to host.”

Citing other photographs posted by Salvi, he said “it is embarrassing the way she promotes and conducts herself online.”

“We wish her the best,” Clark said, “but we do not tolerate working with anyone who behaves in this manner.”