Former federal prosecutor David X. Sullivan joins McCarter & English

After a 30-year career as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut that ended with his retirement in 2019, followed by a 2020 detour in politics as a candidate for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, David X. Sullivan came into 2021 at something of a crossroads.

“I wasn’t sure what I was going to do,” he said. “I was continuing to teach trial practice at Yale Law School and criminal law at Western Connecticut State.”

Earlier this year, the 61-year-old Sullivan fielded an inquiry from McCarter & English LLP, a law firm with offices in Stamford and Hartford. Sullivan recalled he had a “great experience” with the firm’s attorneys on a criminal tax case in 2005 that “resulted in a favorable resolution” for both sides.

“I was very impressed with their professionalism and with their legal skills,” he said.

Since joining McCarter & English in mid-July as a partner in business litigation, Sullivan has been very happy with this new chapter in his career.

“Everyone, without exception has been wonderful — I was so pleasantly surprised,” he said. “I look forward to really getting to know everyone and develop a practice here.”

Sullivan’s practice will concentrate on commercial litigation, with a focus on developing white-collar defense practice. In his new role as a defense attorney, he can transition his prosecutorial skills into developing a fuller understanding of what is at stake.

“I spent a lot of my time through my career dealing with the financial component of criminal cases, whether it be asset forfeiture civilly and criminally or the criminal tax components,” he said. “So many times, when people engage in illegal activity and profit is the motive, it is amazing how often that doesn’t seem to find its way to a tax return. I have a second law degree, an LLM (Master of Laws) in taxation, and I think those are good tools to serve me well here at McCarter.”

Nonetheless, Sullivan insisted that his approach to the law has not changed even though he is now in private practice.

“Thirty years ago, I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” he said. “I believe in the Constitution and all its amendments. And whether you’re a government attorney, a federal prosecutor or working in the private sector, that is the backdrop to what we do — and everyone should be afforded the same rights and same opportunities under the law.

“As a federal prosecutor,” he continued, “so many of the federal judges would always tell us that they would hold us to a higher standard. I always appreciated that, but I think that all attorneys should be held to that very same standard.”

Sullivan was briefly in the political spotlight last year as the Republican challenger to Rep. Jahana Hayes, who was seeking re-election for a second term in office. Sullivan said the experience was “very enlightening” and stressed that he based his campaign on a foundation of civility.

“I believe that we can have differences of opinion, diversity of thought and still be one nation,” he said, although he admitted to be uncertain on whether he would want to go through the process again, adding “I think I will always be active, but I certainly couldn’t tell you that I’d ever be a candidate again.”

As for giving guidance to the next generation of attorneys, Sullivan noted that he is “routinely writing letters of recommendation for people looking to get internships and just really find their own way with the law.”

And while praising the diverse opportunities that a legal career could offer, he held out hope for a new wave of attorneys going into public service.

“It was a tremendous experience,” he said. “And whether you have the opportunity to intern or be so fortunate as to get a job as a federal or state prosecutor or public defender, it’s a tremendous experience and it will serve well when you decide to go to the private sector. So, it’s a really a no-lose situation.”