Westchester-based Tailwind Air to launch seaplane service between Manhattan and Boston

Tailwind Air, an FAA certificated Part 135 air carrier that has its headquarters in Rye Brook and manages a fleet of aircraft including some based at Westchester County Airport and Sikorsky Memorial Airport in Bridgeport, is expanding its service with the Aug. 3 launch of seaplane flights between Manhattan and Boston.

Tailwind plans to be flying Cessna Caravan EX aircraft on the route. The Caravan EX is a single-engine, turboprop high-wing aircraft that, Cessna said, can be configured to carry up to 14 people. Tailwind reports that its aircraft are configured for eight passengers and two crewmembers and have a nonstop range of about 400 miles.

The flights will operate between the East 23rd Street New York Skyport along the East River and Boston Harbor near Logan International Airport. A water taxi will take passengers to and from the South Boston waterfront. Tailwind estimates flying time at approximately 75 minutes.

Alan Ram, CEO and founder of Tailwind Air, said, “By offering nonstop, weekday flights at peak hours to and from Manhattan and Boston Harbor, we present exclusive time savings over all other modes of transportation at a reasonable price premium. Our service combines the accessibility of the train with the speed of a flight.”

The company said one-way fares will start at $395 and include one 20-pound piece of baggage. It initially has scheduled two flights each way on weekdays with two more flights each way scheduled to be added beginning Aug. 21.

“This new route is breaking barriers,” Ram said. “We hope to strengthen our presence in the communities we serve through community and business leaders, citizens, aviation enthusiasts and welcome new partnerships.”

Tailwind Air was founded in 2012. It offers seaplane service between Manhattan and Bridgeport, East Hampton, Montauk and Shelter Island. The company also offers jet charters for business or personal flights and seaplane charters to destinations such as Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and Block Island.