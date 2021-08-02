Christie’s adds Nyack office to Westchester and Hudson Valley roster

This month, Christie’s International Real Estate of Westchester & Hudson Valley opened its fourth sales gallery in Nyack.

The location is at 2-4 Franklin St. After taking over the space in June, agents began to work in person starting in the last week of July.

“We are very proud to be opening our sales office in Nyack and to bring the unique Christie’s experience to more customers. Our agents deliver the ultimate customer service to their clients through our unparalleled marketing resources as well as the local and global reach of Christie’s, including our New York City presence,” said Ilija Pavlovic, president and CEO of Christie’s Internattional Real Estate Westchester and Hudson Valley.

Christie’s hopes to use the space to fully expand its coverage of Rockland County.

“Our main office here in Rockland County is in New City and we decided to open up into Nyack,” said Louise Colonna, manager of the Christie’s Nyack and New City branches and broker of record for Christie’s New York.

“It’s a very attractive area, it’s a great walking town, both for residents and for visitors and it has beautiful properties available, which makes Nyack a really natural choice for Christie’s to expand our presence there, so that we can cover the county effectively.”

According to Colonna, property advisers and leaders for Christie’s have been selling properties in Nyack for many years now and a physical location was important to cementing their presence in the town and surrounding areas. The Christie’s team also views it as an important way to become a part of the community.

The Nyack office will have agents who specialize in the town of Nyack and the surrounding area, but will tie in with sister locations around the Westchester, Hudson Valley and New York metro areas as well, like those in New City, Scarsdale and Chappaqua. It will also be connected to offices in New Jersey and the flagship location at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. The Christie’s network allows properties around Rockland County to be shown to Christie’s clients across the New York metro area, as well as internationally.

“I think what you’re going to see is that Nyack is definitely more geared toward having agents that are specialized in that area,” along the rivertowns, Colonna said. “But the agents that are there do business all over. And I also think having a presence in Nyack and having people with many of the art and music events, street fairs, the great restaurants and as a walking town, you will have people from all over that do see our presence there.”

Christie’s Westchester & Hudson Valley has seen significant growth recently, on par with the current real estate trends of the area. Colonna reported that there are still a number of people looking to move out of the city, or who have opened up to opportunities in the suburbs because of the rise in work-from-home lifestyles brought on by the pandemic. Though inventory is low, people are still looking to move to the area.

“We’re up about 165% over last year’s business,” Colonna said. “The market continues to be extremely strong in all price points. It’s not just the median sale price, but in all the price points throughout the county. We’re still seeing the multiple bids. People have an interest in the area here that we’re covering.”

As for the Christie’s team in Rockland, it has grown from 28 agents to over 40 in the past year working out of the New City office. There are now six dedicated agents in the Nyack office, but Colonna predicts that number will rise to about 20 over the next six to eight months.

“New City is the seat of the county, and the presence here is very necessary and can service the entire county,” she said. “The agents that work here in New City for Christie’s with me, they travel and they will go to other areas of the county for both buying and selling. We want to have that presence where we can mirror the other side of the river over in Westchester and support that rivertown community, which has great visibility and very beautiful homes with a water presence. So I think that you’re going to see a big growth pattern in both offices.”

It is likely that more growth is ahead for Christie’s in the area, which is predicted to remain hot in the real estate market beyond the present. Luxury listings have done especially well recently, with luxury inventory in Westchester falling to its lowest level in nearly a decade.

“I believe we’re a market leader, we are looking to grow and expand, and actually we look at the opportunities that present themselves to us,” Colonna said. “So at this time, you know, we will be expanding, but not any exact locations.”