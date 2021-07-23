‘Rent,’ ‘Superstar’ highlight ACT of Connecticut’s return to live performances

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut has announced it is fully opening its doors to live audiences for its upcoming 2021–2022 season.

The season features four shows: Smokey Joe’s Cafe, Jesus Christ Superstar, Rent and a new musical, Nickel Mines.

It will be the Ridgefield theater’s first regular season since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We could not be more excited to be ‘back at it’ with a full season of shows,” remarked ACT of CT Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine. “While we’re proud of the work that we’ve produced over this past year, there is nothing like performing in front of a live — and full — audience.”

Details about performances and subscriptions are available at actofct.org or by calling 475-215-5497.