Pennsylvania law firm opening first CT office in Stamford

A Philadelphia area law firm is opening its first Connecticut office in Stamford on Aug. 1.

White and Williams, which also has offices in Pleasantville and New York City, will occupy a 15,000-square-foot space at 9 West Broad St. It will be the primary office for seven attorneys who handle matters for a diverse group of clients both locally and nationwide.

The attorneys provide services across a range of areas including real estate, finance, insurance, labor and employment, commercial litigation, and tax and estates. Steven Coury, partner in the Real Estate and Finance groups, will serve as the office managing partner.

In addition to the physical expansion, the firm has added Thomas Infurna and Sarabeth Gaver as partners, and Brian Kim as associate in the Real Estate and Finance groups.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for the firm as we celebrate the opening of our new – and first – Connecticut office and welcome several impressive additions to our growing roster of attorneys,” said Managing Partner Andy Susko. “As the needs of our clients are constantly evolving, the firm’s main priority is strategic recruitment and growth to enhance the breadth and depth of our offerings to provide excellent client service and legal counsel.”