Vacant flex property in Wilton sells for $3.7M

A joint venture of Fuller Development and Spinnaker Real Estate Partners has acquired the vacant 47,040-square-foot, single-story flex office/industrial property at 141 Danbury Road in Wilton for $3.7 million.

Built in 1965 and renovated in 2006, 141 Danbury Road sits on 4.34 acres. The partners have applied to reposition the property for residential development.

The CBRE team of Louis Zuckerman, Tom Pajolek and Pat Colwell spearheaded the marketing of the property and represented the seller in the negotiations. CBRE also procured the buyer.

“This was a very smooth transaction with professionalism from both the buyer and seller,” said Zuckerman. “A residential development will undoubtedly be a great addition to the town of Wilton.”