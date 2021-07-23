Tarrytech Computer Consultants is acquired by CompassMSP

Tarrytech Computer Consultants has been acquired by CompassMSP, a managed IT services provider based in Hartford. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The Tarrytown company will operate under the name Tarrytech: A CompassMSP Company, with Jamie Kudla continuing to lead its operations as general manager. Tarrytech will also retain its workforce and main office.

Founded in 2003, Tarrytech provides IT services to small- and mid-sized businesses within the New York metro area. In announcing the company’s acquisition by CompassMSP, Kudla stated, “As we approached our 20-year milestone, it became clear that our next big step in growth was to join a larger community of committed and experienced IT professionals. We are very pleased to become part of CompassMSP.”