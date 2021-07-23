Marist College taps Kevin Weinman as new president

Marist College has named Kevin Weinman, the chief financial and administrative officer at Amherst College, as its new president.

He will succeed Dennis J. Murray, who led the Poughkeepsie school from 1979 to 2016 and has been serving as interim president since 2019.

Prior to his position at Amherst, Weinman was assistant vice president for finance at Dartmouth College. He worked in the private sector before entering academia and held such titles as senior director of finance at Western Union, senior manager for marketing at Deluxe Corp., finance manager at Hewlett Packard and senior auditor at Arthur Andersen.

Julie Raines, chairwoman of the Faculty Affairs Committee and member of the Presidential Search Committee, called Weinman “a great fit for Marist because he buys into our unique combination of liberal arts-based and pre-professional education, commitment to innovation, and culture of collaboration and respectful dialogue.”